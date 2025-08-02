Balasore: Unidentified miscreants broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with ornaments worth lakhs in Khaira in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday night.

Police said the heist was carried out by breaking shutters of the shop.

As per reports, the outlet named 'Shiv Shankar Jewellery' was located in Kurunta Bazaar within Khaira police limits and belonged to one Chandrashekhar Sahu.

On Saturday morning, Sahu was heading towards work when he saw a banner tied in front of his shop. Suspecting foul play, he went to remove it only to see the shutters broken and his shop looted. He immediately reached out to police and filed a complaint. He alleged that estimated value of the stolen ornaments was around Rs 10 lakh. The complaint also stated that the theives had taken out the CCTV hard disk to eliminate any evidence.

Police registered a case and said further details of the heist will be shared once the scientific team arrives.

Last week, an SBI ATM had been looted near Bagudi-Jodamba Chhak in Soro and huge amount of cash stolen. The ATM had been recently replenished. Investigation had revealed that the robbers had sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera lenses before cutting the shutter lock.