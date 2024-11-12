M Rampur: Police have arrested three out of seven imposters posing as fake police personnel for an alleged loot of over Rs 2 lakh from a villager's house in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

The incident was reported from Ruben village under Dedsuli panchayat in M Rampur area. The accused, identified as Pintu Sethy (28) and Ashish Digal (28) of Baliguda in Kandhamal district, and Sudhakar Baliarshingh (32) of Pakari village, were overpowered by locals and handed over to the police. The other four accused are still at large.

As per reports, the seven miscreants posed as fake cops and entered the house of one Reepa Majhi late in the night on the pretext of searching their house. They claimed that a couple from the village had eloped and were hiding in Majhi's house which is why the search was being carried out. However, during the staged raid, they maaged to loot Rs 2.4 lakh and attempted to flee. When locals got to know, they tried to prevent the gang from escaping in their four-wheeler but managed to catch hold of only three of them.

The accused were then thrashed and handed over to the local police. Police confirmed the incident and said efforts are on to nab the other four absconding accused and investigation is underway.