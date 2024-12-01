Bhubaneswar: The body of an ASHA worker, who went missing from near her home yesterday, was recovered from a pond in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Subasini Nayak of Kudabaga Patrapali village under Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh.

Subasini had gone to a nearby pond for taking bath Saturday afternoon but she did not return home.

The ASHA worker’s family members found her sandals floating in the pond during a search in the locality. They also recovered Subasini’s mobile phone, with blood stains on it, around 500 metres away from the pond.

Subasini’s family members immediately lodged a police complaint. The cops along with the Fire Brigade personnel launched a search operation at the pond to trace the ASHA worker. However, they could not trace her.

The ASHA worker’s body was found floating in the pond today morning. On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body.

It is being suspected that Subasini has been attacked and killed with a sharp weapon as her body bore several deep injury marks.

Subasini’s relatives, meanwhile, alleged that some people might have killed her and dumped her body in the pond. The police have launched a probe into the incident.