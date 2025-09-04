Bhubaneswar: The decomposed body of an elderly woman was recovered from Vamsadhara riverbank in Odisha’s Rayagada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Medrani Hial (65) of Ghantikhal village of Thuapadi village under Bissam Cuttack block in Rayagada.

Medrani, who was suffering from some mental illness, went missing from her village on August 30. The elderly woman’s family members launched a frantic search to trace her but failed.

Medrani’s decomposed body was spotted on the banks of Vamsadhara river near Paikadakuluguda village today morning. The deceased woman’s family members identified her body.

On being informed, a police team led by Bissam Cuttack SDPO Santosini Oram reached the spot and recovered the body before sending it for postmortem.

The cops have registered an unnatural death case and launched a probe into the incident. The deceased woman’s body will be handed over to her family after postmortem, said local police IIC Saudamini Behera.