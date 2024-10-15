Sundargarh: Over 30 hours after an 18 year-old youth went missing after drowing in Ib river in Odisha's Sundargarh district, his body was recovered by fire services from Kanakunda today after a day long search operation. The deceased was identified as Satwik Kanjipati from Visakhapatnam. His body was found floating 7 km away in Kusumura ghat.

As per reports, Satwik and his sister were visiting their uncle Prasad Kanjipati, an employee with NTPC at Darlipali, for Puja holidays.

On October 13, Satwik, his sister, Prasad and 15 other people went for a picnic at Ghoghar in Balisankara block. All of them were busy arranging the feast when Satwik along withs some girls entered the Ib river for a bath. Satwik being new to the place, was not familiar with the depth of the river and accidentally ventured into deep waters. As the current was strong, he was swept away. Hearing screams, Prasad and others cried for help but could not rescue him. Later, fire services perssonnel reached the spot and started search operations but could not trace Satwik until the body was found floating today.

On getting information, Talsara police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered. Probe is underway. It is worth mentioning here that at least five tourists have drowned in Ib river at Kanakunda in the past.