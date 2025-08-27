Berhampur: Three days after he went missing from a tourist spot, a young YouTuber was rescued today by police and fire personnel in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The boy, identifed as Narendra Sahu of Kalamba Village in Polsara, was untraceable after he went to relieve himself in the evening on Sunday. Apart from being a vlogger, he was working with a company dealing with home delivery of groceries.

As per reports, Narendra along with some friends had gone to Bariapathara waterfall- a popular tourist spot on the foothills of Mahendragiri in Patrapur block's Burutal - to film reels for his vlog. In the evening, he went to attend nature's call but did not come back. When he did not return for a long time, his friends went looking for him but could not find him. After looking for him for two days, those who had accompanied him filed a missing complaint with Jarada police.

Subsequently, a case was registered and search operations initiated with help from Fire services. Hours later, Narendra was finally found and rescued today. Official sources said he is stable.