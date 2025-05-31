Bhubaneswar: Mitali Chinara, a professor at the Department of Analytical and Applied Economics, has been appointed as the Chairperson of Postgraduate Council in Utkal University.

The Vice Chancellor of the varsity has appointed Chinara as the chairperson of Postgraduate Council by exercising the powers conferred under Statute-252(2) of the Orissa University First Statute 1990.

Chinara will hold the office of the Postgraduate Council chairperson till further orders or the date of her superannuation whichever is earlier, said an office order of the Vice Chancellor today.

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Hari Babu Kambhampati, had appointed Prof. Jagneshwar Dandapat as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of Utkal University a few days ago.