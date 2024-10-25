Bhubaneswar: Some second-year MBBS students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur city have alleged that they were subjected to ragging by their seniors at the health institute.

The guardians of the victims have lodged a complaint in this regard with the anti-ragging cell of the UGC. They have also raised the issue with the authorities of the medical college.

As per the complaint, the second-year MBBS students were disrobed and assaulted by their seniors a few days ago.

Besides, they were subjected to mental torture and harassment by the senior students. It has been further alleged that the senior students had hurled expletives towards the second-year MBBS students.

Taking the issue seriously, the authorities convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the medical college and launched a probe into the incident.

They also warned stern action against anyone found guilty in this regard.