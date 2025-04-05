Sambalpur: Odisha BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra stirred controversy by allegedly abusing a police IIC and threatening him to kill and set the police station on fire.

An FIR has been registered in this regard by Sambalpur Town Police Station IIC Subrat Kumar Meher against Jayanarayan Mishra, who represents Sambalpur in Odisha State Legislative Assembly, under sections 296/351(3)/351(4)/221 of BNS.



As per the complaint, Meher received a phone call from Jayanarayan Mishra at 8.53 am on April 3 while he along with other police officials including SI Ashish Kumar Pradhan and ASI Padmanav Purohit were discussing about the upcoming Januman Jayanti ccelebration. The legislator asked about a sword seizure case and threatened to burn the police station.

During the talk, the BJP MLA allegedly abused the police IIC and threatend him to shoot him and all police officials at the police station accusing them of working for the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The IIC recorded the entire conversation in his mobile phone for evidence against the legislator for necessary action.

"The Sambalpur MLA abused me a duty-bound officer to do lawful action and also threatended for dire consequence and obstructed a public servant to discharge duty," the IIC alleged in the complaint.

The complainant reported the matter with higher authority in the department following which a probe has been ordered.

Recently on Apirl 2, people organised a Jhanda Yatra from Dalaipada to Peerbaba Chowk via Kunjelpada Chowjk in Sambalpur town without any permission from the respective authority. They allegedly exhibited swinging swords in name of culture and tradition in a rash and negligent manner which endanger human life. In this connection, a case was registered under sections 189(2)/189(4)/190/125 of BNS r/w section 25 of Arms Act and two swords were seized.

Mishra called up the IIC in connection with the case and allegedly started abusing him.

In 2023, Mishra was booked for allegedly outraging modesty of a woman police inspector of Dhanupali police station and obstructing her from discharging duty following a scuffle between them during a protest over murder of then health minister Naba Kishore Das.