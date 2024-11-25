Bhubaneswar: Khalikote MLA Purna Chandra Sethy narrowly escaped as his vehicle, which was carrying him, was involved in an accident in Badapokharia area on NH-16 today.

According to reports, the BJP legislator was traveling to Bhubaneswar in an SUV registered in his name. The vehicle hit an autorickshaw from behind near Badapokharia Chhak on the NH-16 in the Khordha district.

While the MLA escaped unhurt, two passengers in the autorickshaw were injured. The front portion of the legislator's vehicle has been damaged in the mishap.

MLA Purna Chandra Sethy represents Khalikote Assembly Constituency in Odisha's Ganjam district. He was elected to Odisha Assembly from Khalikote for 3rd time in the 2024 Assembly Election.

Earlier, Sethy had represented Khalikote on the BJD ticket from 2009-2014 and 2014-19. However, the party denied him a ticket in the 2019 Assembly polls.

He resigned from the BJD in March this year after allegedly being sidelined in the party. He joined the BJP and got the ticket to contest the 2024 elections. He emerged as the winner by defeating BJD candidate Suryamani Baidya by a margin of 23057 votes.