Bhubaneswar: Four-time Nuapada MLA and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Rajendra Dholakia passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 68 and had been battling heart-related ailments.

Dholakia, who first entered the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2004 as an Independent candidate, went on to win four terms from the Nuapada constituency—retaining the seat in 2009, 2019, and again in 2024 on the BJD ticket.

His demise has left a deep void in Odisha’s political landscape, with leaders across party lines expressing grief and offering condolences.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the peaceful soul of the departed. Om Shanti.”

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo described him as a towering figure in Odisha’s public life. “His legacy is defined by unwavering service, grassroots leadership, and a profound commitment to the people of western Odisha. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant his noble soul eternal peace and a place at His divine feet,” he said.

BJD President and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep grief over demise of the party leader.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rajendra Dholakia, a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, the MLA from Nuapada, and a former minister. He was always at the forefront in strengthening the party's organization as well as in raising his voice for the rights of the people. His demise is an irreparable loss for the party. His work in public service will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members," the former CM wrote on X handle.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das also condoled the MLA’s demise, saying, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Nuapada MLA Shri Rajendra Dholakia after a prolonged illness. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Kumar Pujari expressed shock over the untimely passing, adding, “I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family.”

Rajendra Dholakia’s long political journey, marked by resilience and commitment to his constituency, earned him respect across party lines. His passing is being seen as a major loss for Odisha politics, particularly for the people of Nuapada district.