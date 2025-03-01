Bhubaneswar: Mahanga MLA Sarada Prasad Pradhan is all set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on March 2 (Sunday).

Pradhan (46), an independent MLA from Mahanga constituency in Cuttack district, will tie the knot with trainee OAS officer Sipra Priyadarshini Bal (27) in a private ceremony tomorrow.

Pradhan was elected to the Odisha Assembly for the first time in 2024. He had defeated BJD nominee Ankit Jena, the son of former minister Pratap Jena.

Sipra Priyadarshini is the eldest daughter of Ramesh Bal of Barimool under Derabish block in Kendrapara.

She had completed her BSc degree from Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. She was working as the Welfare Extension Officer at Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district before qualifying in the Odisha Civil Services Examinations in 2003.

The Mahanga MLA and the trainee OAS officer were seen together during the Mehendi ceremony at Jaipur yesterday. A video of the couple went viral on social media.

The family members and relatives of both bride and groom have already reached Jaipur for the wedding ceremony.