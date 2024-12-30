Bhubaneswar: A Congress MLA in Odisha has threatened to launch a hunger strike to protest against the state government’s alleged failure to provide him an accommodation in the capital city here.

Nilamadhab Hikaka, the Congress legislator from Bissam Cuttack in Rayagada district, has threatened to launch his hunger strike in front of the Odisha Assembly.

“I had been elected as an MLA around six months ago. The state government is yet to provide me an accmodation. I have raised the issue with the Speaker and several ministers but to no avail,” alleged Hikaka

The Congress MLA claimed that an accommodation has been allotted to him by the state government. However, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is now residing at the quarters.

“The accommodation had earlier been allotted to BJD MLA Jyoti Mitra. However, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan is now residing at the quarters. The state government has failed to provide me the quarters,” said the Congress MLA.