Bhubaneswar: The state government has issued the modalities for the implementation of ‘Panchasakha Shikhya Setu’ initiative to revamp school education in Odisha.

The initiative will promote volunteerism and collaboration through an innovative partnership between citizens and government for revamping school education in the state, said the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department today.

The Panchasakha Shikhya Setu, which was earlier known as ‘Mo School Abhiyan’, will facilitate alumni and others to rebuild schools, enhance the quality of education and promote community engagement and futuristic education in Odisha, it added.

The initiative will encourage individual alumnus, alumni associations, group of persons, institutions, social impact organisations, companies (CSR activities), foundations, philanthropists and others to contribute to the enhancement of school ecosystem, elaborated the department.

The contributions can be made through funds, materials and services for the overall development of the schools in Odisha, it said.

Key modalities for Panchasakha Shikhya Setu

1—For implementation of the Panchasakha Shikhya Setu (PSS) initiative, the existing registered body—Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sanghathan—will be renamed as Panchasakha Shikhya Setu Sangathan.

2—The Panchasakha Shikhya Setu Sangathan will be headed by the Chief Secretary, who will be the ex-officio chairperson of the organization.

3—The PSS society will have an executive body for running the day to day affair of the programme. The executive body will be supported by a governing body and board of advisers. Eminent personalities including thought leaders, educationists, social scientists and artists will be included in the governing body as well as the board of advisers.

4—The initiative will have a state-level committee, led by the S&ME Department Secretary. Besides, each district will have a district-level committee, headed by the Collector.

5—The state government will provide twice the amount of each contribution made under the PSS scheme. However, the maximum contribution from the state government will cross Rs 50 lakh. In case of contribution through materials and services, there shall be no matching contribution from the state government.

6—The funds collected under the initiative will be spent for upgrading school infrastructure including classrooms, labs, libraries, hostels, toilets, drinking water facility, internet connection and sports facilities among other things.

7—For implementation of the programme, the PSS society shall appoint officers, staff and eminent persons having special domain knowledge and expertise in their respective fields as and when required with prior approval of the state government.

8—The PSS society reserves the its right to accept contributions from credible and legitimate sources only.

9—The society shall maintain proper accounts and other relevant records and prepare annual statement of accounts indicating the income and expenditure for each financial year.

10—The society will submit an annual report on the progress of the initiative along with the audited statement of accounts and utilization certificates (UCs) of expenditure incurred to the S&ME department.