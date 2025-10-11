Balasore: In a major mishap, a woman and her 10 year-old son sustained critical burn injuries in a firecracker explosion reportedly sparked by an incense stick in Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday. The incident took place at Salikotha village in Ahura panchayat of Jaleswar block. The mother-son duo is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

While the exact cause of the explosion has not been established till now, preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was triggered by a mosquito coil.

As per reports, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was making firecrackers when her minor son came entered the space with a burning mosquito coil. Seeing his mother, the boy rushed towards her and a portion of the burnt coil fell on the combustible materials sparking the fire. Before they could escape, the crackers exploded and the blaze engulfed the room.

Fire services, on being alerted, immediately reached the spot and rescued the woman and her son. They were first taken to the nearest hospital in Jaleswar but as the burn injuries were severe, they were referred to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore.

The victims were undergoing treatment till reports last came in. The incident has once again highlighted the risks of fire hazards with incense sticks and the need for awareness on safety measures while using them in close proximity to inflammable substances.