Bhubaneswar: The police have arrested three persons, including a mother-son duo, for peddling brown sugar at Odisha’s Puri town.

The cops have seized 404 grams of brown sugar from the arrested persons. The market value of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be around Rs 44 lakh, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jharana Panda alias Gita Behera (42), her son Rajesh Panda alias Raja (25) and Durga Panda (24), the wife of Kalia Padhy. They are the residents of Gokhasahi under Baselisahi police limits at Puri town.

A team of the Baselisahi police nabbed the three drug peddlers from near the Shree Setu (overbridge) on National Highway (NH)-316 at Puri today.

The police have also seized five mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, a Bullet motorcycle and Rs 890 in cash from the trio.

They have registered a case under Sections 21 (c) and 29 of the NDPS Act and produced the arrested persons in a local court.

The cops, meanwhile, revealed that Jharana had earlier been booked under various Sections of the NDPS Act and the IPC at Baselisahi and Baliapanda police stations at Puri town.