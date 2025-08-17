Rourkela: A special fast-track court in Rourkela has sentenced a man and his mother to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a girl on the pretext of marriage.

The court pronounced the verdict against accused Mukesh Tandi and his mother, Yashoda Tandi, directing them to serve the jail term and also pay a fine of ₹2 lakh. In case of default, they will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

The judgment came after examining the statements of seven witnesses and other documentary evidence.

According to the prosecution, Mukesh had established a physical relationship with the girl after assuring her of marriage. His mother supported him in the act.

When the victim later insisted on marriage, Mukesh threatened her. Left with no choice, the girl lodged a written complaint at the local police station.

Following the complaint, police registered a case, arrested both accused, and forwarded them to court.