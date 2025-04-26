Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo invited severe criticisms from several quarters after she allegedly disputed the versions of Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Deo allegedly raised doubts over the statements of the Pahalgam victims that the terrorists killed male tourists only after asking about their religion.

“It is not possible to ask about the religion of so many tourists in such a short duration. We should not link terrorism to any particular religion,” said the BJD MP.

Deo’s party colleague and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra disapproved the BJD MP’s statement.

“No one should hurt the sentiments of the family members of the slain tourists,” Mishra said.

Commenting on the issue, senior BJP leader and former Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Jaya Narayan Mishra, came down heavily on Deo. “The people should teach her a lesson. She has made mockery of the terror attack victims as well as the country,” said Mishra, a five-time MLA from Sambalpur constituency.

The BJD MP, later, regretted about her statement. “I am extremely sorry if I have hurt the feelings of anyone,” Deo said.

Notably, at least 26 tourists were killed after a group of heavily armed terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.