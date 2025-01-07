Berhampur: In a relief to Odisha MP Pradeep Panigrahy, a special court gave a clean chit to him and two others in job fraud cases here today. The hearing in three more cases against the BJP MP is scheduled tomorrow.

The JMFC Cognizance Special Magistrate Court for MP/MLAs aquitted Berhampur Lok Sabha Member Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, former IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak in two forgery cases.

"It was a political conspiracy by the previous BJD government to frame me in false cases," Panigrahy said after judgement, declining to make any statement as three more cases are in the court.

Three more cases registered against the BJP MP will be heard at 11 am tomorrow.

"Two cases were registered at the Golanthara PS and Baidyanathpur PS against Dr. Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy, Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak. The court aquitted the trio in two cases lodged by two complainants, one is Constable Kartik Pradhan and another one Laxminarayan Nayak," said Advocate Pradeep Patnaik.

Notaly, Pradeep Panigrahy - the former BJD leader - Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak were booked in forgery cases. Pathak was given cumpulsory retirement in 2021 after he was arrested in November 2020 on charges of amassing dispropertionate assets.