Bhubaneswar: Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai’s daughter has cleared the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2022.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today announced the results of the OCS Examination-2022.

All together 683 candidates have cleared the OCS Examination-2022. Tarai’s daughter Snigdha got 252 rank in the exam.

The Jagatsinghpur MP congratulated his daughter for her success in the OSC exam.

I Congratulate to my beloved daughter Snigdha for achieving her success in OPSC exam and becoming an OAS officer today as per the result published. I wish her journey be smooth and more success in her future life with dedication and concentration in her study. pic.twitter.com/X25rjTbMXS — Dr Bibhu Prasad Tarai (@DrBibhuTarai) October 19, 2024

“I congratulate my daughter Snigdha for achieving success in the OPSC exam and becoming an OAS officer as per the result published today,” said the Jagatsinghpur MP in a Twitter (X) post.

Tarai was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jagatsinghpur constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in 2024 polls.

He defeated Rajashree Mallick of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by a margin of 40,696 votes.