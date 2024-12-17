Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is considering to introduce Santali language from the Elementary level of education to the Post Graduation level. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced this during a programme here today.

Attending the annual function of the All India Santali Writers’ Association Odisha chapter, the Chief Minister remembered Guru Gamke Pandit Raghunath Murmu and said introduction of Santali language in education system from KG to PG level by 2025 will be the appropriate tribute to Pandit Murmu.

Majhi called everyone upon to make the ‘Mission Ol-Chiki 2025’ a success. The ‘Mission Ol-Chiki 2025’ will be celebrated as 100th anniversary of the origin of Ol-Chiki script.

The progress and identity of a race can be ensured only thorough the mother tongue. The Santali writers must work with dedication to spread the language, culture, tradition and education of Santals, the Chief Minister said.

He advised the writers to translate literary works in other languages into Santali and educational books in Santali to other Indian languages.

The Chief Minister suggested tribals to join the mainstream education for their holistic development while keeping their language, culture and tradition intact. He hoped tribal community will contribute significantly in the ‘Vikashit Odisha 2036’ and play a crucial role in the development of Odisha and the country.

He remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee whose efforts helped inclusion of Santali language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution of India in 2003.

He felicitated eminent Santali writers and unveiled a literary magazine on the occasion.