Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is mulling to induct women into Fire Services. While taking part in a programme in Bhubaneswar today to hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Fire personnel, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the Government might consider, if the proposal for induction of women into the services are presented.

He said the ‘Fireman’ position will be amended as Fire Fighter or ‘Agni Jodha’. This will facilitate women’s participation in the Fire Services, he added.

Congratulating the newly recruited Agni Jodhas, Majhi said their hard work and dedication will bring fame for the State.

The State has a sanction of 3,832 Aagnik and 387 Aagnik Fire Service driver posts. In one day, the State Government today appointed 826 Aagnik and 115 Aagnik Driver posts, the Chief Minister said, adding the move will strengthen the emergency services in the State.

Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, BJP Legislator Babu Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Fire Services DG Sudhansu Sarangi and senior officials were present in the programme.