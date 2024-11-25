Bhubaneswar: During a review meeting on land sale Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today directed officials to submit a report on the amendment to Acts related to land and property transactions.

Officials of the Revenue Department and Urban Development Department have been asked to submit the report in seven days.

As per the decision taken in the review meeting under chairmanship of Pujari, the amendment will be carried out to RERA Act, Development Act and Regional Authority Act.

The officials have been asked to report on the number of people whose land have been partially registered and whose not.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and senior officials were present at the meeting.