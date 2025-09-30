Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is considering a ban on the sale of liquor and non-vegetarian food items in areas surrounding the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced liquor shops located within a one-kilometre radius of the temple will soon be shut down. He added once the related policy is formulated, the decision will be strictly implemented.

In addition, the sale of non-vegetarian items will be prohibited along the three-kilometre-long Badadanda (Grand Road) and adjoining lanes leading to it.

The move aims to preserve the sanctity of the 12th-century shrine and maintain a spiritual atmosphere in its vicinity.