Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is considering the introduction of a heritage policy to ensure conservation and safety of monuments across the state.

At a joint meeting of the Tourism, Culture, and Works Departments chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, it was decided to constitute a task force to facilitate the drafting of the policy.

“The proposed heritage policy will cover the conservation of over 3,000 monuments in Odisha,” Parida said.

Under the plan, the Culture Department will formulate the policy, while the Tourism Department will identify 75 destinations. Priority will be given to the conservation and safety of these sites, followed by the development of infrastructure to boost tourism.

Parida further stressed the Government’s concern over conserving monuments and manuscripts recently recovered in Ratnagiri.

The heritage policy, once finalised, is expected to provide a comprehensive framework for safeguarding Odisha’s monuments.