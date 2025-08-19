Sambalpur: A notorious criminal accused of murder was injured in an encounter with police in Odisha's Sambalpur district in the wee hours on Tuesday. The criminal, identified as Md Samad, sustained gunshot wound in the left leg during exchange of fire near Khanduala within Dhanupalli police limits. He has been admitted to VIMSAR Burla for treatment.

As per reports, Md Samad and his brother Md Wasim had been accused of killing a youth on Monday evening. The boy Asad Khan, who worked in a local garage, was intercepted by Samad, Wasim and a few other associates near the stadium while returning home with his monthly stipend, and stabbed to death.

Following the incident, a complaint had been filed at Dhanupalli police station. Acting on it, police had started investigation and formed a team to nab the duo. After getting cues on their whereabouts, a team went to nab the accused brothers. While trying to arrest them, Samad suddenly fired two rounds at the cops. Police retaliated with controlled firing and injured him in the left leg. However, his brother Wasim managed to escape.

After the encounter, police recovered a 7.6mm pistol and seized Samad's bike. Sources said a few other accomplices of the brothers were present during the encounter. Police, however, maintained that a case had been registered only against Samad and Wasim. We have sealed the encounter site for the scientific team to come and start investigating, they informed.