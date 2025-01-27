Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park mourned the loss of its beloved lioness, Rewa, who passed away today.

Aged over 8 years, Rewa was brought from Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore on December 20, 2020. She was mated with lion Jeet in October, 2024 and was closely monitored during her pregnancy. After a 103-day gestation, Rewa delivered three cubs on January 25, 2025.

The first cub was stillborn, while two more cubs were born following veterinary intervention. Sadly, on January 26 evening, Rewa experienced complications during giving birth a deceased cub. Despite round-the-clock monitoring, supplements, and care, Rewa succumbed on January 27 after delivering the said stillborn cub.

Lioness Rewa has contributed to lion population of Nandankanan by giving birth to 8 cubs in 3 litters of which 6 are surviving now. Her loss leaves Nandankanan with 23 lions, including 15 Asiatic lions (10:5) and 8 hybrid lions (4:4). "Rewa’s passing is deeply mourned, and she will be remembered for her contribution to the park’s pride," a spokesperson of the zoo said.