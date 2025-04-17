Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today filed his nomination for the post of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President.

The BJD Supremo filed his nomination papers at Shankh Bhawan for the party president post for ninth time. As none from the party is in the race, Naveen is likely to be elected as the President unopposed.

The BJD will officially announce its President's name on April 19 (Saturday).

Meanwhile, 18 District Presidents were elected unopposed as part of the party’s ongoing organisational elections for 2025.

The party's State Council and Executive Committee will be constituted within two days.