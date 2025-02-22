Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday hit out at the state government, calling the annual state budget for the 2025-26 financial year recently tabled in the state assembly by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as anti-growth.

While participating in the discussion on the annual budget in the assembly on Friday, Patnaik said, “during Biju Janata Dal Government, Odisha always remained a high growth state. It helped millions escape poverty - a fact noted by many central institutions. But the Double Engine Government has brought down the growth rate from 10 percent to 8 percent this year.”

He also alleged that the double-engine BJP government, which was supposed to take Odisha forward seems to be now going in reverse direction.

Taking a dig at the state government for allegedly renaming many schemes of the previous BJD government, Patnaik noted that Odisha which was known for transformation earlier is now known only for changing name and colour.

He further asserted that in real terms the budget has shrunk compared to last year.

“When we take into account inflation, the Budget increase from 2.77 lakh crore to 2.90 lakh crore represents a smaller real number compared to the last Budget. This indicates that the government has no idea about how to expand the revenue base of the state,” claimed Patnaik.

The BJD supremo also accused that under the double engine government, the open market loan burden of Odisha has risen beyond Rs 46,000 crore and the per capita loan burden is also growing every year.

The former Chief Minister noted that this will be a drain on the state’s finances and leave little money for development and welfare schemes. Patnaik alleged that the fund from Central government in the form of Grant in Aid has not increased from previous years.

He stated that due to the robust fiscal health which is a legacy of the previous BJD government, the present BJP government is able to allocate funds for the development projects without depending on handouts from Central government which is evident from the fact that more than half of the budget is supported by Odisha’s own tax revenue that is 'State’s Own Tax, State’s Own Non-Tax and Shared Tax'.

The LoP targeted the BJP government for cutting allocation of funds for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project and Mission Shakti programmes.

“How does Renaming Skilled in Odisha to Skilled for the World help the youth of Odisha? Rather, it is an admission of the fact that the Government cannot create enough jobs in Odisha itself,” questioned Patnaik.

He alleged that the budget brings dozens of slogans and catchphrases to avoid public focus on real issues confronting the people of Odisha.

