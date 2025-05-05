Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today appointed new state-level office-bearers of the regional party.

Patnaik, a five-time former Chief Minister, has appointed a new team of 71 office-bearers for the party.

The BJD supremo has appointed seven senior vice presidents, eight vice presidents, 20 senior general secretaries, 31 general secretaries and one treasure in his new team.

Patnaik had dissolved all committees of the party soon after its defeat in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Odisha. He has appointed the new office-bearers for BJD in an attempt to rebuild the main Opposition party in the state.

Here is the full list: