Berhampur: A Navy officer from Odisha’s Ganjam district, Saurabh Kumar Patra, has reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The 25-year-old officer, who hails from Gate Bazar area in Berhampur, went missing on Sunday after leaving home to report to duty at the Kochi Naval Base.

Saurabh, who joined the Indian Navy in 2019, had been on vacation in Berhampur since December 28. On Sunday, he boarded a train to Visakhapatnam to catch a flight to Kochi.

However, he didn't reach his workplace at INS Garuda. His mobile phone has been switched off, and the last recorded location from the device was Visakhapatnam.

His uncle, Amulya Jena, lodged a missing complaint at the Berhampur Town police station on Wednesday. The family members have reached out to relatives, searched extensively, and contacted the Navy base in Kochi, but no clues emerged.

Fearing he might have been kidnapped, they have urged police and Navy authorities to intensify efforts to locate him.