Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn girl was found in a dustbin at Capital Hospital in the city here today.

The body was found in a dustbin near the Paediatric ward of the premier state government-run hospital in the capital city here.

Some people visiting the hospital spotted the body in the dustbin and reported the incident to the authorities concerned immediately.

Soon, the hospital authorities informed the incident to Capital Police and launched a probe in this regard.

The hospital authorities are examining the CCTV footage to find out who had dumped the body of the newborn girl in the dustbin.