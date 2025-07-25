Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths today arrested a newly-recruited official of the Revenue Department in the capital city here on charges of accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe from a person for processing the file related to a certificate case.

Sourav Tripathy, the Junior Revenue Assistant (JRA) at the Special Certificate Section in the Sub-Collector’s office in the capital city, had sought the bribe from the person concerned to process the file.

A complaint in this regard had been lodged with the Vigilance Department. Subsequently, a trap was set and Tripathy was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Tripathy. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to Tripathy to trace any disproportionate assets (DA) amassed by him.

A case has been registered against Tripathy at Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.