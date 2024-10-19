Bhubaneswar: A youth from Dhenkanal district was found hanging in the room of an OYO hotel in Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Debadatta Mahapatra of Kamakhyanagar area in Dhenkanal.

Mahapatra had booked a room at the OYO hotel, located in Kalinga Nagar area of the capital city, for three days. He was supposed to check out at 12 noon today.

However, Mahapatra did not come out of the hotel room. He also did not respond to the mobile call as well as the sound of the calling bell.

Suspecting something unpleasant, the owner of the hotel informed the incident to police.

Mahapatra was found hanging once the owner broke open the door of the hotel room in the presence of police.

It is suspected that Mahapatra might have died by suicide over some issues.

Mahapatra, who got married around seven months ago, was running a studio at Kamakhyanagar. He had reportedly come to the capital city to carry out the editing work of some videos.

Mahapatra’s family members, meanwhile, claimed that he had done some government projects. But, the authorities did not clear his bills despite repeated requests.

Even, someone had threatened Mahapatra over the issue recently, they alleged.