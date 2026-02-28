Bhubaneswar: A B.Tech student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Rourkela was killed while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in Odisha’s Sundargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Karthikeyan Senthil Krishnan, a B.Tech second year student. Another B.Tech student, identified as Vasanti Karthik Narayan, sustained injuries in the mishap. The duo met with the accident while travelling on a scooter.

As per reports, the mishap took place on the National Highway (NH)-143 near Samardari Square under Lahunipara police limits while a group of NIT-Rourkela students were on their way to Khandadhar waterfall for a pleasure trip in the afternoon.

A speeding truck reportedly hit the scooter of Karthikeyan and Vasanti from the front, leaving them critically injured.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured duo to a nearby hospital.

Karthikeyan succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. Vasanti was shifted to a hospital in Rourkela for further treatment.

The cops have seized the two vehicles and launched a probe into the mishap.