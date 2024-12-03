Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today appointed three IPS probationers to different places in the State.

Per a notification issued by the Home Department, 2022 batch IPS Ramendra Prasad has been appointed as SDPO Baliguda, Kandhamal district following completion of the AET training.

2022 batch IPS Sonali Singh Parmar has been appointed the SDPO Bonai, Rourkela.

2022 batch IPS Mane Ajinkya Baburao will join as SDPO Sadar Kalahandi district.

The notification added, on relief by local arrangement, 2021 batch IPS Amritpal Kaur, who is ASP headquarters Bolangir, has been appointed SDPO Padampur of Bargarh district.

Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi, OPS, SDPO, Padampur in Bargah district has been attached to Baragarh District Headquarters until further orders.