Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure speedy justice delivery, the Odisha Government has notified the establishment of Additional District Judge (Vigilance) Courts in three districts—Puri, Nayagarh, and Kendrapara. The Law Department issued the notification today.

The move comes under the powers granted by Section 3 and Sub-section (1) of Section 9, read with Section 10 of the Odisha Civil Courts Act, 1984 (Odisha Act 18 of 1984), and Sub-section (1) of Section 8 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The decision was made in consultation with the Orissa High Court.

In addition, the Government has notified the setting up of eight Additional District Judge (ADJ) Courts in the following locations: Pipili (Puri district); Ranapur (Nayagarh district); Banapur (Khordha district); Basudevpur (Bhadrak district); Talcher (Angul district); Rajgangpur (Sundargarh district); Banki (Cuttack district); and G. Udayagiri (Kandhamal district)

These courts have also been established under the Odisha Civil Courts Act, 1984, with approval from the Orissa High Court.