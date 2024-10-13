Bhubaneswar: An 18-year-old youth went missing in Ib river during a picnic at Kanakunda, a popular tourist spot, in Sundargarh district of Odisha today.

The youth has been identified as Satwik, a native of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. His father is working at NTPC power plant at Darlipali in Sundargarh.

Satwik along with 14 other youths, all from the families of the NTPC power plant employees, went to Kanakunda near Ghogar under Balisankara block for a picnic today afternoon.

He went missing in the Ib river while enjoying the scenic beauty of Kanakunda. It is suspected that he might have fallen into the river after slipping his feet on the stones at the tourist spot.

On being informed, officials of Talasara police and Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to trace the missing youth.

It is worth mentioning here that at least five tourists have drowned in Ib river at Kanakunda in the past.