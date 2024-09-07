Bhubaneswar: A Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Odisha’s Nuapada district was caught with suspected ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 1.32 lakh today.

Based on reliable information, officials of the Odisha Vigilance intercepted Nuapada MVI Bijay Kumar Behuria near Khurda Hospital Square while he was proceeding towards the Odisha capital from Nuapada in a private vehicle bearing Regd. No.OD-33-AC-2030 in the afternoon.

The Vigilance sleuths found Rs 1.32 lakh in cash from the possession of Behuria. As Behuria could not give any satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the cash, the amount was recovered from him and seized. The Vigilance sleuths also seized the vehicle.

Following the interception, searches are being carried out at five locations linked to Behuria to unearth any disproportionate asset (DA) amassed by him. The Vigilance officials are now questioning Behuria to ascertain the source of the money found from his possession.