Nuapada: Odisha Police have arrested a youth from Tamil Nadu over alleged harrassment of a woman from Nuapada district, by circulating intimate videos of her on social media.

The accused was identified as Minajul Aslam (22), a native of Bongaigaon district in Assam. He was nabbed from Tirrupur (Tamil Nadu) on August 12 and brought on transit remand on Thursday.

Aslam was apprehended following a case against him by the victim woman who reached out to Komna police earlier this month.

Police said, the woman (25), a resident of Komna in Nuapada district, had gone to work in a textile factory in Tirrupur since October last year following the death of her husband. There, she came in contact with Aslam with whom she developed an affair. However, things turned sour when the woman had to return to her in-laws' place in January this year. Unable to snap ties with her, Aslam tried to get in touch and kept requesting her to come back. When the woman refused, he became vindictive and allegedly circulated obscene pictures and videos of the woman from different IDs on social media.

On getting to know about Aslam's shameful act, the woman sought help from the local police and reported the matter on August 9. Acting on the accusations, police registered a case and started investigation.

A team, formed under direct supervision of Nuapada SP, visited the area in Tamil Nadu and finally managed to arrest Aslam on August 14. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Addressing mediapersons, SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra confirmed arrest of the accused. "The arrest was made on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman with Komna Police. A team led by Inspector SK Naik, SI JR Senapati and Komna IIC tracked his whereabouts and arrested him from Tirrupur. He was brought on transit remand and produced in court on Friday," he said.

The SP also informed that Aslam admitted his guilt during interrogation. He has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act. "After the accused surrended, his mobile phone was seized and during verification, we found private photos of the complainant. The different accounts of the accused have been reported to Instagram and other social media platforms for necessary action," he added.