Sundargarh: Raising serious concerns about the state of affairs in government healthcare services, a nursing staff allegedly demanded Rs 1000 and refused to release a newborn baby unless the family paid the amount in the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Odisha's Sundargarh.

The victim family along with some ASHA also claimed that the accused staff kept the baby away from the mother for almost 40 minutes unless they paid the money.

As per reports, one Rajendra Oram's wife Mangi Oram was admitted to the MCH wing of the DHH on Wednesday after she started having labor pain. She delivered a baby boy on Thursday at around 10.55 am after which she was shifted to the Obstetrics ward. The family was told that the baby has been taken for health inspection and routine vaccination. Meanwhile, the nursing staff demanded Rs 1000 from Rajendra and allegedly refused to hand over the baby unless he paid the amount.

Since Rajendra was a labourer and could not afford the amount, he reportedly offered Rs 500 but the nurse declined it demanding the entire sum and kept the baby away from the mother for over 40 minutes.

As the baby was kept away from the mother immediately after birth, ASHAs present there along with the family protested and alleged that the medical staff are doing business out of babies.

In a similar incident, another person from Lefripada, Gulbadan Oram's wife Priyanka Munda was admitted to the MCH on March 24 and delivered a baby boy the following day. But the nursing staff allegedly demanded Rs 1000 from Priyanka's elder sister Priya Kerketa as well.

Meanwhile, ADMO Dr Pradeep Kumar Prasad confirmed the incident and informed mediapersons that he is aware of the allegations.

"The victim family has given a written complaint about the matter. The accused staff has returned the money and we are investigating into the matter," he added.