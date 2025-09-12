Balasore: A tragic incident has been reported from Odisha's Balasore, where a 20-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide after losing money in an online game.

The deceased has been identified as Romeo Ranjan Samal, the only son of Mrityunjay Samal, an employee of Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

According to reports, Romeo was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a gammuchha (cotton cloth) inside the dressing room of the surgery ward at Balasore DHH on Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before he was scheduled to attend his practical in the surgery OT.

Sources said the youth was addicted to online gaming, which may have pushed him into financial distress. However, the exact reason behind his extreme step is yet to be confirmed.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while Balasore police have launched an investigation into the matter.