Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheers to the Cook-cum-Helpers engaged in Government schools, the Odisha Government decided to provide ex-gratia benefit to their next of kin in case of death during service period.

The one-time ex-gratia benefit of ₹1 lakh will be given in case of death of a Cook-cum-Helper working under PM POSHAN programme, a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department stated.

PM POSHAN, a centrally sponsored scheme, is being implemented in Odisha for improving the nutritional status of children studying in Classes I-VIII in Government and Government Aided Schools.

This decision will provide social security to the Cook-Cum-Helpers in case of their sudden death during service period. The ex-gratia benefit will be paid through RTGS/NEFT mode directly to the bank account of the claimant(s), the notification added.

The expenditure will be met out of the State Budget under State Support for the programme. The decision will be effective from the date of issue of the notification.

The honorarium is paid to them out of the Budget allocated under PM POSHAN as fixed by the Government from time to time.