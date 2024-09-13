Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked its officials not to leave their headquarters from September 14 to 16.

The officials have been told not to leave their headquarters in view of administrative exigencies.

The General Administration and Public Grievances department today issued a communique in this regard to all departments of the state government, all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Commissioner-cum-Secretaries.

“In view of administrative exigencies, no government official shall be allowed to leave the headquarters during the government holidays from September 14 to 16. If required, the officials shall report to the office on short notice,” read the communique.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on September 17 to launch the Subhadra Yojana for women in the state.

In another development, the state government has placed as many as 50 OAS officers at the disposal of the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department for crowd management during the launch of Subhadra Yojana at a special event at Janata Maidan in the capital city here on September 17.

The General Administration Department today issued an office order in this regard.