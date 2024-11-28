Bhubaneswar: Bolstering Odisha’s economic growth, the State Government today approved investment proposals worth ₹1,36,622.24 crore. The second High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi gave approval for 20 industrial projects in different sectors.

Official sources said the projects will generate employment for over 74,350 individuals.

Following the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ roadshows in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore, Odisha has attracted significant investor interest and has emerged as the premier investment destination in Eastern India, the official sources added.

In six months since the formation of the new Government in June 2024, Odisha has attracted investments exceeding ₹1,80,000 crore. This will create over 1.1 lakh jobs in 73 industrial projects.

Speaking at the HLCA meeting, Majhi emphasised the State’s unwavering commitment to fostering an investment-friendly ecosystem.

“Through strong cooperation between the State and Central governments, we have fostered a business-friendly environment that attracts investors to Odisha. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem that promotes inclusive growth, sustainability, and job creation. With a focus on developing a strong ecosystem and creating new opportunities, Odisha is set for remarkable growth. The ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’ will mark the beginning of a new era, positioning Odisha as a premier investment destination,” the Chief Minister said.

In today’s HLCA meeting, projects were approved in nine sectors including Steel, Chemicals, Aluminium, Aviation Fuel, Green Energy & Equipment, Apparel & Textiles, Power & renewable energy and Cement. These projects will come up in Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurdha, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur districts.