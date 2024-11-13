Bhubaneswar: Now, ministers in Odisha can travel by air for official purposes.

The Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state government has allowed the ministers to travel by air for official purposes.

The department has issued a notification in this regard recently.

As per the notification, both the Cabinet Ministers as well as the Ministers of State in Odisha can travel by air in executive or business or club class while travelling on official purposes.

“The state government has been pleased to allow Ministers, both Cabinet and State, in Odisha to make journey by air in executive/business/club class while travelling on official purposes,” said the notification.

It is worth mentioning here that the Council of Ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha comprises the Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers, eight Cabinet Ministers and five Ministers of State with independent charge.