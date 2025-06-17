Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Monday stated that the state government is fully alert and taking all precautionary arrangements to avoid spread of diarrhea during the Rath Yatra festival, which is scheduled to commence from June 27.

While speaking to media persons, Mahapatra said that the urban development department is fully alert in view of the rising cases of diarrhea in the state.

"Particular attention is being given to the town areas where Rath Yatra celebrations will take place. The department is on high alert to avoid any outbreak during the festival. Intensive surveillance and monitoring are being carried out to ensure that the public remains safe, and the festival is conducted smoothly,” said Mahapatra.

Additionally, he mentioned that directives have been issued to maintain adequate water supply and sanitation in all urban areas, with particular attention to sensitive zones.

“Although no concrete evidence of contaminated water has been found so far, we are taking every precaution to avoid any health crisis,” added Mahapatra.

Meanwhile, the state Health and Family Welfare department on Monday launched a statewide campaign ‘Stop Diarrhea’.

Launching the scheme by state health minister Mukesh Mahaling noted that sufficient amount of ORS packets, zinc tablets, and other medicines have been stocked at all Anganwadi Kendras, community centers, hospitals, and Arogya Mandirs across the state under the ‘Stop Diarrhea’ programme, which will continue until July 31.

Mahaling instructed the health workers to visit every household in their respective areas and distribute pamphlets containing awareness messages, ORS, Zinc tablets and medicines. He urged people to follow instructions of doctors and health workers.

Notably, cases of diarrhea were first reported in Jajpur district a few days ago.

Later, it started spreading to other parts of the state including Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, etc putting the state government on high alert. The central team, deputed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to investigate the recent outbreak of diarrheal diseases in Odisha's Jajpur district, on Monday confirmed that the outbreak was caused by the cholera vibrio.

