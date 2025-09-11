Nuapada: In a tragic mishap, a man died while another member of his family is critical after they were struck by lightning in Boden block of Odisha's Nuapada district.

The deceased was identified as Parsuram Satanami (40) of Durkamunda village. His relative, Lobha Satnami (45) is critical and undergoing treatment.

As per reports, Parsuram and Lobha were heading towards their farmland for agricultural work when it started raining torrentially. When the downpour did not subside, the duo rushed for refuge. Just as they got under a tree, lightning struck the area. While Parsuram died on the spot, Lobha sustained serious injuries.

Locals rushed them to Khariar Sub-health Centre. Doctors declared Parsuram brought dead. Since Lobha was in critical condition, she was later transferred to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police informed that the body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after the postmortem procedure is completed.