Rayagada: One person died while another sustained critical injuries following a violent confrontation among construction workers in Bissamcuttack in Odisha's Rayagada district. Though the incident took place two days back, it came to light after tension erupted amongst migrant workers engaged at the site.

As per reports, a group of workers from Lanjigarh in neighbouring Kalahandi district were engaged for construction of a tank for a mega drinking water project in Bhataguda village here. On Tuesday night, a fight broke out between one Kunal Lohra and fellow worker Dilip Lakhra. The scuffle soon escalated and too a violent turn as Kunal struck Dilip with a sharp weapon. The attack was so brutal that Dilip collapsed and succumbed on the spot. Another worker Lalit Majhi, who tried to intervene, sustained critical injuries in the assault.

On hearing the commotion,locals gathered and rushed Lalit to the nearest hospital for treatment. Some of them managed to overpower and detain the accused before handing him over to the police. Later, cops arrived on the scene and seized the body for postmortem.

The accused was taken into custody for interrogation. Official sources said the body of the deceased has been handed over to the family. Interrogation is underway to assess circumstances leading to the violence.