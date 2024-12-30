Bhubaneswar: One more farmer in Odisha reportedly died by suicide due to crop loss caused by the recent unseasonal rains in the state.

As per reports, a farmer in Jagatsinghpur district today ended his life as the unseasonal rain caused extensive damage to his ready-to-harvest paddy crops.

The deceased has been identified as Krutibas Swain of Sarena village under Tandikul panchayat in Jagatsinghpur.

Swain had cultivated paddy on three acres of land and he had expected a bumper harvest this year.

However, Swain’s hopes were shattered by the unseasonal rain. He took the extreme step out of frustration, alleged the villagers.

Earlier, media reports claimed that two farmers have ended their lives due to the crop loss following the unseasonal rain. There were also reports that three farmers have died due to cardiac arrest induced by shock over the crop loss.